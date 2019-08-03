Chief Justice Geeta Mital flags off first ever women marathon

Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court Justice Geeta Mital today said that sports is essential for developing a strong and healthy mind which helps one to achieve goals and confront any challenge successfully during his or her life.

The Chief Justice said this while addressing a huge gathering of girl students who had assembled at sports stadium Budgam to take part in a first of its kind women marathon.

The marathon was flagged off by DDC Budgam Tariq Hussain Ganie in presence of several district officers and other dignitaries from New Bus Adda Budgam at 7: 30 am. After crossing 2.5 kilometers the marathon culminated at Sports stadium Budgam in a colorful ceremony. About 600 girl students from various educational institutions across the District participated in the event.

Also Read | Budgam to host women's marathon on 3rd August

During the speech, the Chief Justice shared the memories of her struggle and achievements starting as a student, being a lawyer for 23 years, representing the judiciary in the capacity of Judge till reaching this august assignment. “My parents were from teaching faculty. In career, I was given freedom to do whatever I want to do but advised to work hard keeping sharp focus on the goal. Strong will and commitment can shape ones future to achieve greater heights,” she recalled. “Don’t be discouraged after any failure. Never think that caste, creed and religion can be a barrier in achieving your goal. You must display tremendous pride while treading a right path. With positive approach you can contribute a lot not only for yourself but for others too. People shall remember us for what we have given to the society.”

Director, Information and Public Relations, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, Principle Secretary to Chief Justice Jawad Ahmad, Principle District and Sessions Judge Raja Shujat Ali Khan, Chief Judicial Magistrate Tabasum Qadir Parry, Director AAI Srinagar, Aakash Deep Mathur, SSP Budgam, Amod Ashok Nagpuri and other district officers were present on the occasion.

The DDC Budgam Tariq Hussain Ganaie while speaking on the occasion hailed Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar who as DDC Budgam took the initiative of organising the grand event. He said that despite her transfer from this district she has managed to spare time and remain with us during the ceremony. “It was her confidence and inspiration that we were able to conduct this mega event as per already notified time and date. Such events enable us to explore potential of these children, they must think that sky is the limit,” the DDC said. He reiterated that we will take this initiative to new heights.

Speaking on the occasion, Director, Information and Public Relations, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar said she was thrilled to witness the enthusiasm and interest of the participants. Terming it an honour to be present on the occasion, she appreciated all the participants for braving circumstances and weather conditions to take part in the event. She said that participation at such large scale reflects that our efforts have shown tremendous results. She said the event was organized under theme “Nai Sooch” and with the aim that girls can shine in any field if given proper guidance and facilities.

Also Read | Run to vote|mini-marathon held at Leh

The event was also addressed by District and Sessions Judge Budgam, Raja Shujat Ali Khan who elaborated on many initiatives the Legal Services Authority Budgam has taken under women empowerment.

The ceremony concluded with felicitations and prizes presented by Chief Justice to first 10 winners of Marathon. The first three winners were awarded bicycles each and the other seven winners were felicitated with wrist watches. Besides under CSR initiative, the Director AAI Srinagar provided two scooties to specially-abled persons.

A class 8th student Bareeka Behzad who has authored a book titled ‘The Moon and Her Scars’ was also felicitated with a special award. 6 NEET qualifiers and 6 sports persons hailing from the district were also honoured by the Chief Justice.

Later the Chief Justice visited Government Degree College Budgam where she flagged off three buses for female passengers only; she also inaugurated sanitary vending machine, besides dedicating two wash points for female students in presence of DDC Budgam, Director Information, Principal Degree College and large gathering of students.