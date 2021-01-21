Sports, Today's Paper
Civil Secretariat Tournament | Secretariat Blue, Green qualify for finals

Secretariat Blue and Secretariat Green have qualified for the finals in the ongoing Civil Secretariat Tournament being played here at Forest Ground Sidhra.

In the first semi-final played between Officers 11 and Team Secretariat Blue wherein later defeated Officers 11 by 8 wickets. For Team Blue, Naveed and Danish played match winning innings scoring 59 and 58 runs respectively while Blue’s Aijaz Dar took three wickets. In the second semi final which was was played between Team Secretariat Green and Team Information Department, Team Green won the match by 30 runs.

The tournament is being organized by GayoorIqbal under the chairmanship of Rouf Ahmad Bhat, president Civil Secretariat Non-Gazetted Employees Union.

