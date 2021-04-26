Covid-19 surge: DYSS reduces activities

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases in J&K, the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) has reduced all of its activities to a large extent.

Director General DYSS DrSaleemurRehman said it was difficult to carry on activities in a normal way in these hard times.

“We have almost stopped all activities across J&K,” he said.

Director General DYSS said that a large part of sports activities were based in schools. “With schools already closed, it has automatically reduced our activities to a large extent. Also there is an advisory issued by the government about non-conduct of close contact sports while for outdoor activities, SOPs have to be followed,” he said.

About the proposed conduct of Under-25 open tournaments across J&K, Dr Saleemur Rehman said, “We are yet to take a call on that. The situation is grim. In such a situation, it wouldn’t be ideal to go ahead with an open tournament like that.”