UPDATED: April 19, 2021, 11:07 PM

COVID: India Open postponed

Representational Image
The India Open Super 500 tournament, one of the last three qualifying events for the Tokyo Olympics, was on Monday postponed due to raging COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The USD 400,000 India Open was scheduled to be held behind closed doors in the national capital from May 11 to 16. “Considering the current challenges, BAI is left with no option but to announce the postponement of the tournament for the time being,” Badminton Association of India (BAI) general secretary Ajay Singhania said at a virtual press conference.

