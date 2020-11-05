Cricket tournament concludes in Bpora

Closing ceremony of Cricket tournament “Martyr Raja Saleem Anwar Memorial Cricket Tournament” was held at S.K Stadium Bandipora and in Sopore four matches of Cricket were played at Khushaal Stadium Tulibal and MET ground.

According to a statement, in Bandipora, the closing ceremony event was attended by ASP Bandipora Ashiq Hussain Tak besides, DySP Hqrs Bandipora, DySP DAR Bandipora were also present at the event. The weeklong event in which 12 teams participated had started on 21st October 2020. The final match was played between BCC Bandipora and DPL Cricket team which was won by DPL Cricket team in super over.

In Sopore, matches were played between Craze 11 Sopore v/s Saripara 11, Nowpora Cricket Club v/s Sopore Institute, Brothers 11 Mundji v/s Saidpora 11 and Rawoocha Royals v/s Kralteng 11 which were won by Saripara 11 by 6 wickets, Sopore Institute by 7 wickets, Saidpora 11 by 2 runs and Rawoocha Royals by 31 runs respectively.