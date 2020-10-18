Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: October 18, 2020, 11:26 PM

Cricket tournament for specially-abled youth held in Budgam

In a unique initiative, a tournament for specially abled and paralytic youth representing district Srinagar, Budgam and Anantnag was Sunday inaugurated by District Information Officer Budgam in presence of huge gathering of spectators.

The tournament was organized by Handicapped Association J&K to boost the moral of specially-abled youth besides making them strong and confident to compete in any challenge ahead alongside others. Today’s match was played between the teams of Srinagar and Budgam.

The spectators on the occasion hailed the initiative of the District Administration, they hoped that in future too such tournaments shall be organized at state level so that such youth from all districts of Kashmir get due representations.

