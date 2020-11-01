Cricket tournament held at Shivpora

A cricket tournament for locals was organised as part of Operation Sadhbhavana by Badami Bagh Rashtriya Rifles at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Shivpora here.

According to statement, the aim of the event held on October 28-29 was to motivate young cricketers of Kashmir and equip them with cricket kits.

The first match was played between Crease Masters Cricket Club of Eidgah Ganderpora and Kashmir United of Batwara while the second match was played between Eidgah Warriors of Eidgah, Ganderpora and Iqbal Cricket Club of Pandrethan which were led by Adil, Salman, Umer and Mehraj respectively.

The final was played on October 29 between Crease Masters Cricket Club and Iqbal Cricket Club in which Crease Masters Cricket Club defeated the Iqbal Cricket Club by 90 runs.

The event was witnessed by the locals who cheered and motivated all the teams. The participants and their families expressed their gratitude to Army for undertaking such endeavours, the statement added.