Cricket tournament inaugurated in Karnah

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today visited Chamkote in Teetwal block of Karnah tehsil near Line of Control and inaugurated annual cricket tournament of Government Degree College, Tangdhar.

He witnessed the first match played between the teams of GDC-A and GDC-B. On the occasion, the Advisor had a brief review of sports activities in the subdivision with Sub Divisional Magistrate Karnah, Brigade Commander and College Principal.

The Advisor also inaugurated community bunkers at Hajinar, Baghbella and Khawarpara. On the occasion, the Advisor distributed sports kits of volleyball, cricket and carrom boards among the local Panchayats.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Anshul Garg; Sub Divisional Magistrate Karnah, Dr Bilal Mohiddin Bhat; several district officers, BDC Chairpersons, PRIs and people in large numbers attended the event.