CS reviews status of sports infrastructure in J&K

The Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam today chaired a meeting to review the sports facilities being developed in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the Youth Services and Sports Department to seek assistance of the leading sports personalities of the country and UT in providing training to the next generation of sportspersons of Jammu and Kashmir.

It was informed that various projects are being undertaken by the Department of Youth Services & Sports to enhance the sports-related facilities in the Union Territory which includes up-gradation of M.A Stadium (Jammu), Bakshi Stadium (Srinagar), and construction of 20 multipurpose indoor sports facilities in all the districts of the UT.

Further, to augment the sports infrastructure in schools, the department has undertaken 358 projects in different schools among which 49 have been completed, and 136 will be completed by the end of this financial year.

To give a fillip to water sports, it was informed that the Government of India has recently sanctioned two Water Sports Centres, one each at Nehru Park, Srinagar and Basoli, Kathua at the sanctioned cost of Rs. 3 crores each.

The Administrative Secretaries of the departments of Planning, Development & Monitoring, Youth Services & Sports, Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs along with the concerned HODs participated in a meeting.