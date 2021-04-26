Cummins donates $50K to help India in COVID-fight

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Australian pacer Pat Cummins on Monday announced a USD 50,000 donation towards PM CARES Fund for oxygen supplies in India’s Covid-19 ravaged hospitals and backed the IPL to continue, saying he has been “advised” that the Indian government views it “as few hours of joy” in a difficult time.

In a statement on his official Twitter handle, he made the announcement and urged other top players to do the same as the country battles a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. “I am advised that Indian government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country,” Cummins said in his statement. “To know so many are suffering so much at this time saddens me greatly.” Earlier, Rajasthan Royals pacer Andrew Tye decided to leave midway from the IPL as he feared getting “locked out” of his own country.