Cyclothon 2020 'Pedal for Lidder' organised in Anantnag

The Cyclothon 2020 ‘Pedal for Lidder’ was organized by District Administration Anantnag in collaboration with Army and other Paramilitary Forces in which around 200 cyclists from across the Valley participated.

DDC Anantnag K K Sidha flagged off the Cyclothon from Sarnal Anantnag at 8:10 am which culminated in Pahalgam at 9:20 am.

Among men cyclists, Akbar Khan and Waheed Ahmad, both from Budgam secured 1st and 2nd positions respectively while as Bazil Rather from Kangan secured 3rd position. Among women cyclists,

Insha Wadoo secured 1st position, while as Zeenat Jan and Muskan Jan secured 2nd & 3rd Positions respectively.