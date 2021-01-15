Sports, Today's Paper
AP
Jeddah,
UPDATED: January 16, 2021, 12:34 AM

Dakar Rally motorcyclist dies

AP
Jeddah,
UPDATED: January 16, 2021, 12:34 AM
A Dakar Rally racer who was badly injured after crashing his motorbike has died aboard a medical flight from Saudi Arabia to France, race organizers said Friday.

Pierre Cherpin died while being transported from Jeddah to Lille on Thursday night, four days after his crash during the seventh stage from Ha’il to Sakaka. The 52-year-old Frenchman was found unconscious after the crash and the medical report revealed “serious head trauma.” Cherpin underwent surgery in Sakaka and was kept in an induced coma before being airlifted to a hospital in Jeddah, organizers said.

