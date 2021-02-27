Day 2 of 2nd Khelo India winter Games|Kiren Rijiju inaugurates National Centre of Excellence for Winter Sports at Gulmarg

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju today inaugurated National Centre of Excellence for Winter Sports here.

The Advisor to LG, Farooq Ahmad Khan, Director General Sports Authority of India, Mukund Pradhan, Secretary, Youth Services and Sports J&K, Sarmand Hafeez, Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul and President Winter Games Association J&K, Mohammad Abbas Wani, were present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Rijiju said that National Centre of Excellence is a value addition to the sports infrastructure at Gulmarg.

He said this will create a lot of opportunities for the locals, besides serving the aim of government to make Gulmarg an international destination of sports.

Meanwhile, the continous snowfall during the day on Saturaday led to cancellation of several events which were scheduled to be held at Hill Top and Kongdori. The rescheduled date and venue will be notified by the Winter Games Association.

However, in Men’s Cross Country event of Nordic Game, 38 participants took part in which Thumpstan Tsewang of ASCB bagged gold medal, Shubum Panhar of ASCB won silver while Riyaz Ahmad and Padma Namgial shared bronze medal.

In Women’s Cross Country event, 22 athletes participated in the even with Gold medal bagged by Bhavani T N from Karnataka, silver went to Prince from AIPSCB and Bronze medal was won by Tsering Ladol from Ladakh.

According to official statement, Long distance Snow Shoe competition event was held for Men’s Senior and Junior categories which were flagged off by Col Ashutosh.

In the event players from different states participated where in Senior Men’s competition Vishal Vishnu from Maharashtra bagged Gold medal, Muzamil from J&K took home sliver medal and Suhail Nissar Shah from J&K had to remain satisfied with bronze medal.

Similarly, in Junior long distance competition of the same sport, Ajaz Ahmad Kenu and Pavneet Singh from J&K bagged Gold and Silver medals respectively while Ghulam Syed Hyder got bronze.

A Snow Shoe 150 meters of Sprint event competition was held for Men’s senior group in which 18 participants from J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttrakhand, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Ladakh took part.

In the competition, Muzamil Hussain Mir and Suhail Nissar Shah from Jammu and Kashmir team bagged first and 2nd position respectively while Hussain from Ladakh secured 3rd position. The event was flagged off by DG SAI Mukund Pradhan in presence of Director Tourism, Jammu, Dr Naseem Javid Choudhury and other officers and officials of the sports department.

In women’s Icestock sports event, Ladakh secured Gold, J&K A team won Silver while Chandigarh and J&K B team bagged bronze jointly.

Similarly, in Men’s category of Icestock sport, J&K A team and J&K B team won Gold and Silver medals respectively while Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka secured Bronze each jointly.