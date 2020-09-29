Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Baramulla,
UPDATED: September 30, 2020, 2:37 AM

DC Baramulla inaugurates District Football League Championship

Photo by J&K Information Department

In pursuance to its efforts to resume different sports activities amid COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo today inaugurated ‘District Football League Championship’ here.

The tournament has been organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports in collaboration with District Football Association Baramulla and JK Football Association.

On the occasion, the inaugural match was played between two local teams and about 60 football teams comprising over 1500 young players, are going to participate in the tournament.

