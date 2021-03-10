Sports, Today's Paper
DC B'pora felicitates 14 participants of 7th Thaiboxing championship

Photo by J&K Information Department

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad on Wednesday felicitated 14 players from Bandipora who participated in the recently held 7th Thaiboxing championship at Hyderabad.

Two players among them Muzaffar Ahmad Kawa from KulhamaNadihal and Feroz Ahmad from BaghBandipora won the belts for the first time for the Union Territory while one participant Uzair Ahmad 8 years old was the youngest  player among the participants of the UT. The championship was organised by Thaiboxing Federation at Hyderabad, Telangana from 26 to 28 February, 2021.

While interacting with the players, the DC congratulated them for their participation in the championship and said that it will go a long way in motivating other youngsters to take interest in sports. He assured every possible support to youngsters for increasing sports activities in the district.

