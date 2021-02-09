DC Ganderbal flags off students to Gulmarg for ski course

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal today flagged off a group of 10 students for snow skiing courses being hosted by the Sports department at Gulmarg.

These students were selected for the course from different zones of the district by experienced field staff of the District Youth Services and Sports department on the direction of Director General, Youth Services and Sports department.

DYSSO, Ganderbal, Sheikh Shafkat Iqbal and Activity I/C DYSSO, Ganderbal Mohammad Maqbool along with office staff functionaries and parents of the students were present on the occasion.