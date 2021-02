The sports fraternity has condoled the demise of J&K Sports Council athletics coach Sheikh Tulal who passed away on Friday evening.

Sheikh Tulal passed away at his residence Safakadal after prolonged illness.

Tulal was only athletic coach of Sports Council in Kashmir and was involved with promotion of sports at various levels.

He was also manager of Sheri Kashmir Indoor Stadium and Gindun Multi Sports Facility Rajbagh.