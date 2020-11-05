Demise of veteran footballer condoled

J&K Football Association (JKFA) and football fraternity has condoled the demise of veteran footballer and the founding member of JKFA Dr Habibullah Dar who passed away on Thursday.

According to JKFA statement, Dr Habibullah of Barbarshah area of Srinagar was a former footballer and the founder of Azam Sports Club, a yesteryears top club that gave J&K number of football stars. He was also founding member of JKFA and contributed in the development of football in J&K. He had also represented J&K in National level and other events.

Dr. Habibullah was an active member of the Executive Committee of JKFA right from 1970. “We offer our heartfelt condolences on his demise and pray to almighty that the departed soul may rest in peace and give forbearance to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with courage and patience,” JKFA statement said.