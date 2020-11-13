DFA Baramulla, Sopore football leagues conclude

The annual football leagues of District Football Association (DFA) Baramulla and Sopore concluded on Thursday. The finals of the Baramulla and Sopore leagues were played at Government Degree College Baramulla and Khushal Stadium Sopore respectively.

In the super division final of the DFA Baramulla league, Hyder FC clashed with Dash FC. Hyder FC emerged winner by 3-1 goals and lifted the title. Hyder FC finished on top of the league with 18 points.

Meanwhile in the A Division final of the DFA Sopore Baba Raza FC clashed with Moosa Blues. Baba Raza won match by 2-1 goals and lifted the title. Officials of J&K Football Association(JKFA) Fayaz Sofi, BA Basharat, former International footballer Abdul Majeed Kakroo were guests on the occasion. They distributed prizes among the winners.