DGP declares Inter-Zone Sports Meet open

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Saturday inaugurated Inter-Zone Sport Meet at Gulshan Ground here.

“After a long gap due to the outbreak of COVID pandemic sports activities began from 20th September 2020 when the government ordered relaxation in the sports activities,” he said. He said that in Kashmir he personally visited different districts and was happy to witness the enthusiastic atmosphere which had come to stand still due to the pandemic.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir Police started sports activities with events like Cycling Race, Run for Fun, Run for Peace or Jashn-e-Dal function at Srinagar.InBandipora 65 teams participated in four events. so in every other district of Kashmir zone and also in Jammu zone sports activities were carried and it was good to see the change in the atmosphere. Earlier, ADGP Armed AK Choudhary gave a brief resume of the different events conducted by the J&K Police for its personnel.

Dr B. Srinivas, Commandant General, HG/CD/SDRF J&K, R. R. Swain ADGP CID J&K, S. J. M. Gillani, ADGP Coordination (PHQ), A. G. Mir ADGP Hqrs PHQ J&K, PHQ, Dr. S. D. Singh Jamwal ADGP Security J&K, T. Namgyal ADGP Traffic J&K, IGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, IGP Crime J&K MunishSinha, IGP Armed/IRP Jammu DaneshRana, retired senior officers Kamal Saini, J. P. Singh, Ashok Gupta, C. L. Banal, RavinderKotwal, DIGs, SSsP, Commandants and other gazetted officers attended the opening ceremony.