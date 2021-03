Director General of Police Dilbag Singh today inaugurated open air/green gym at Police Housing Colony, ChanniHimmat, Jammu, for the residents of Housing Colony and the people nearby.

On this occasion ADGP Armed J&K A.K Chaudhary, ADGP Headquaters PHQ A. G. Mir, IGP Armed/IRP Jammu DaneshRana, Commandants of Armed/IR Police, officers from PHQ, local residents and a large number of children of Police Housing colony and civilians living by were present.