DGP inaugurates Open Air Gyms at Udhampur, Reasi

The Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh inaugurated two Open Air Gymnasium at Udhampur and Reasi.

He dedicated these health facilities to the public besides an upgraded Conference Hall at Range Police Headquarter Udhampur and Lower Subordinates Quarters (LSQ) at Arnas.

According to police spokesperson, each gym is equipped with NKS Sit Board Double station, Air Walker-Air Stroller, Chest Press outdoor GYM Equipment, Two Wheel LT-26, Twister-Outdoor Gym Equipment, Leg Press, for the exercise of different parts of the body.

During the inaugurations IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, DIG Udhampur Reasi Range Sujit Kumar, Kanwal Chib, Deputy Commissioner Reasi, SSP Udhampur Sargun Shukla, SSP Reasi Rashmi Wazir, SSP Traffic NHW Ramban J.S. Johar, senior citizen of these areas and other jurisdictional officers were present. These gyms have been created under the Civic Action Programme (CAP).

The DGP also inaugurated Conference Hall at RPHQ and chaired officers meeting to review measures taken with regard to the security, crime and COVID 19.