Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
March 20, 2021

DGP inaugurates Zonal Level U-19 Cricket Tournament

Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Saturday inaugurated Zonal Level U-19 Cricket tournament organised by Kashmir Zone Police at SK Cricket Stadium Sonawar here.

A number of six teams, two teams each from Central, South and North ranges of Kashmir are participating in the tournament, which has been organised under Civic Action Programme (CAP) of the J&K Police.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP Dilbag Singh congratulated the organizing committee and support staff for hosting the event.

He said organizing such events are signs of peaceful atmosphere and the youth who are participating in different sports activities are playing important role in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I feel happy on seeing the youth taking part in different sports activities.  We should overcome sorrow and sadness due to the situations which all of us have faced and work together for peace,”  he added.

He said that more tournaments and other sports related activities will be organized in every nook and corner of Kashmir in coming months. 

Earlier in his welcome speech, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar gave details of the participating teams. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K. Pole, GOC 21 Sub Area SPS VishwasRao, DIG CKR Amit Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Srinagar, SSP Srinagar  Commandants of Central Kashmir Range based JK Armed/IRP battalions and other officers were present in the opening ceremony.

