DGYSS reviews departmental activities in Kishtwar

Director General Youth Services & Sports (DGYSS) J&K UT, Dr Saleem -Ur- Rahman visited Kishtwar where he reviewed the departmental work.

He visited GHSS Kishtwar and inspected the progress of work on the construction of indoor stadium. The DGYSS said that sports infrastructure was a source of pride for sports department and an asset that will have to be preserved.

He expressed satisfaction over the activities held by the department in the current year. He stressed upon all sports employees to work hard and hone the sports skills of students for facing state, national and international level competitions. He further asked them to encourage and motivate the students to follow the SOPs, traffic rules, besides save forests, electricity and water.