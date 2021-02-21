DIG Central Kashmir Range inaugurates U-19 T20 Cricket Tournament

In order to provide a platform to the youth and channelize their energy in a positive manner, a range level U-19 T20 cricket tournament was inaugurated by DIG Central Kashmir Range Amit Kumar at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium Sonawar here.

On the occasion, senior officers of Police including SP City East Sheema Nabi, SP City North Sandeep Gupta, SP Hqrs Srinagar Majid Malik, SP City South Sajad Ahmad Shah, SP City West Shahzad Ahmad Salaria, Staff Officer to DIG CKR, DySP DAR Srinagar, DySP Hqrs Srinagar, SDPO Nehru Park and other Officers/Officials of Police department.

A total of 6 teams from the Central Kashmir Range (2 each from Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal) will participate in the tournament. Tournament will be played on league-cum-knock out basis and the two best teams will then play at the zonal level.

The Staff officer to DIG CKR welcomed all the guests and participants of 6 teams (KMR Tigers Harwan, Khanyar Knight Riders, Budgam Reds, Budgam Greens, Ganderbal Blues and Ganderbal Reds) and emphasized that Jammu & Kashmir Police has always been looking for positive activities and is always on the fore-front to organise various youth engagements programmes and this one is also a step forward in this direction.

DIG CKR Amit Kumarafter interacting with the participants emphasized upon the youth to take part in games and sports and encourage others to follow the same. He also said that one of the basic objectives of organising this tournament is to explore and tap hidden talent of budding youth and give them opportunity to improve and hone up their skills and at the same time keep them away from drug abuse and other social evils.

The participants were informed that the best performing two teams shall be selected to compete at Zonal/UT Level, which will provide them a UT/National level platform.