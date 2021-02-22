DIG North Kashmir inaugurates U-19 Cricket Tournament at Bla

Sports, Today's Paper
DIG North Kashmir, Sulamien Choudhary today inaugurated the Range Level U-19 cricket tournament, here.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Mohammad AijazAsad was Guest of Honour in the event.

The event was inaugurated under Jammu and Kashmir Police department’s civic action programme wherein the inaugural match was played between Baramulla and Bandipora cricket teams. About 10 teams are going to participate in the sports event.

Among others, SSP Baramulla besides other senior officers and officials from civil and police administration were present on the occasion.

