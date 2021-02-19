Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 20, 2021, 12:00 AM

Dir Tourism flags off 4x4 Extreme Terrain Expedition

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 20, 2021, 12:00 AM

Director Tourism Kashmir Dr G N Itoo on Friday flagged off 4×4 Extreme Terrain Expedition for north Kashmir here at  Royal Springs Golf Course.

A group of 13 expert expeditions will cover North Kashmir’s off road places including Kupwara, Tangdhar, Keran, Macchil, Watlab, Farkiya Gali, Zardara Gali and other remote places during the expedition known as “Across Shamshabadi” from February 19 to March 01, 2021. The expeditions will drive 4×4 vehicles on difficult terrains and explore beautiful lesser known places in North Kashmir. The expedition is being organized by Wander Beyond Boundaries (WBB) in association with Department of Tourism, CEAT and Terrain Fit.

Trending News
Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Budgam gunfight | Forces carrying searches to track militants

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

January snow keeps Gurez village out of bounds in February end

Greater Kashmir

Drang Khag residents seek posting of Patwari

Illegal excavation, transportation of Sand | Ganderbal Police arrests 2 persons, seize vehicles

Secretary, Royal Spring Golf Course, Javaid Bakshi, Deputy Director Tourism, Ahsan-ul Haq Chisti and other concerned were present on the occasion.

Related News