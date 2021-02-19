Dir Tourism flags off 4x4 Extreme Terrain Expedition

Director Tourism Kashmir Dr G N Itoo on Friday flagged off 4×4 Extreme Terrain Expedition for north Kashmir here at Royal Springs Golf Course.

A group of 13 expert expeditions will cover North Kashmir’s off road places including Kupwara, Tangdhar, Keran, Macchil, Watlab, Farkiya Gali, Zardara Gali and other remote places during the expedition known as “Across Shamshabadi” from February 19 to March 01, 2021. The expeditions will drive 4×4 vehicles on difficult terrains and explore beautiful lesser known places in North Kashmir. The expedition is being organized by Wander Beyond Boundaries (WBB) in association with Department of Tourism, CEAT and Terrain Fit.

Secretary, Royal Spring Golf Course, Javaid Bakshi, Deputy Director Tourism, Ahsan-ul Haq Chisti and other concerned were present on the occasion.