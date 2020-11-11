District Baramulla volleyball championship concludes

District Baramulla Volleyball Championship organised by Volleyball Association Baramulla concluded today at Khushal Sports Stadium Sopore. The event had started on November 6.

Hundreds of volleyball players from different areas of district Baramulla participated in the tournament.

During the closing ceremony ADC Sopore Parvaiz Sajad, DySP DAR Sopore Ghulam Mohiudin felicitated captains of the winner and runner up teams with the trophies.

General Secretary Volleyball Association Baramulla while interacting with the players said that the Association is committed to promote sports and other Youth Development Activities in the whole district and channelize youth energy in a positive manner

He also thanked the players, spectators and the people who witnessed the event and made the event successful.