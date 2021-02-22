Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 23, 2021, 3:11 AM

District Budgam Wrestling championship concludes

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 23, 2021, 3:11 AM

District Budgam Wrestling Championship organised by District Budgam Wrestling Association concluded at Indoor Hall Sports Stadium Budgam on Monday.

Chairman of the competition Inspector Nisar Ahmad Mir was the chief gust on closing ceremony while as Sub Inspector Bashir Ahmad, 2nd SHO Budgam , Altaf Ahmed Manger Sports Council Budgam were other guests present on the occasion. He distributed medals among the participants and Officials.

District Budgam Wrestling Association has thanked  Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council and  SSP Dushyant Sharma Secretary JKOA for giving the association chance to conduct event.

