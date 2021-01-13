District Pencak Silat Championship concludes

The two-day District Pencak Silat Championship organized by District Srinagar Pencak Silat Association under the banner of Pencak Silat Association of Jammu Kashmir today concluded at Indoor Sports Complex, Polo Ground, here.

Around 300 students from various schools and clubs participated during this two days championship. The participants both boys and girls from the age category of six to 24 years participated in the championship.

Sports officer central Nusrat Gazala was the chief guest on the occasion while Mohammad Iqbal Manager Indoor Stadium was guest of honour .