District Srinagar Badminton championship from November 24

Srinagar Badminton Association is conducting 29th Srinagar District Badminton championship 2020 from November 24 to 28 at newly constructed indoor stadium, Polo Ground Srinagar.

The competitions would be held under various age groups in both boys and girls categories.

For the safety of the players during the current pandemic situation, the championship will be conducted in two phases, Association statement said.

For further enquiries Association has asked interested players to contact Waseem on cell no. 7006078593.