Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 21, 2020, 10:17 PM

District Srinagar Badminton championship from November 24

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 21, 2020, 10:17 PM
Representational Pic

Srinagar Badminton Association is conducting 29th Srinagar District Badminton championship 2020 from November 24 to 28 at newly constructed indoor stadium, Polo Ground Srinagar.

The competitions would be held under various age groups in both boys and girls categories.

Trending News

Condolences continue to pour in over Muddasir Ali's demise

PDP condoles with Muddasir's family

Muddasir created niche for himself in journalism: NC

Representational Pic

2 militant associates arrested: Police

For the safety of the players during the current pandemic situation, the championship will be conducted in two phases, Association statement said.

For further enquiries Association has asked interested players to contact Waseem on cell no. 7006078593.

Related News