The District Srinagar Table Tennis Association under the aegis of J&K Table Tennis Association is organizing two days District Srinagar Table Tennis Championship 2019 at Indoor Sports Stadium, Srinagar from 7th to 8th July 2019 for the age-group of U/12, U/14, U/17 (boys and girls) and Senior (Men & Women).

For participation players are asked to contact Vilayat Sheikh (Organizing Secretary) on 7006294963 and 9906591862.