Div Com flags off Kashmir to Kanyakumari cycling expedition

The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today flagged off AdilTeli, a professional cyclist on Kashmir – Kanyakumari cycling expedition here today.

Teli, a young cyclist from Narbal area of Budgam district started his journey from Srinagar to set a new record to cover the distance between Kashmir and Kanyakumari within 8 days duration.

The Div Com flagged off the athlete by 7:30 am in the morning and wished him best for covering the distance in new recorded time duration. He said the cyclist has shown courage to take up this challenge and to set a new record.

The Div Com lauded the role of Abraq Agro for sponsoring Teli’s cycling expedition and said the need is to provide support to our local athletes and other sports persons to showcase their talent to the whole world.