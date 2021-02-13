Div Com reviews preparations for Khelo-India 2021 Winter Games

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole today chaired a meeting of officers to take review of preparations and arrangements to be put in place for the smooth conduct of Khelo- India National Winter Games to be held at Gulmarg from February 26.

At the outset, Secretary JK Sports Council stated that as many as 1200 participants including athletes and guests shall take part in the winter games event. The Div Com stressed for early notification of dates of Winter Games to avoid last minutes hassles.

He also stressed on making fool-proof arrangements and all facilities in advance to ensure the event is conducted successfully without any inconveniences to the participants and guests.

The Div Com also reviewed the preparation including booking of hotels and transport for athletes, officials, VIPs and VVIPs, fabrication of competition kit/ tools required for setting up of course, hiring of ski equipments and services of technical staff, printing and stationary for documentation of events, Gondola and lift facilities, hoardings, cleanliness and fumigation, fire tenders, deployment of liaison officer and illumination of Gulmarg zone during the event.

He directed the concerned to deploy a team of doctors, ambulances besides medical aid including RAT, anti- doping testing facilities at required points for the participants.

He laid focus on providing requisite security arrangements for law and order maintenance at venue and naka points and security facilities at other required places to ensure hassle-free movement of participants.

Instruction for deployment of security including a team of SDRF shall remain deployed for relief and rescue operations.

He called for proper maintenance of slopes, ice skating ring and deployment of snow beaters/ groomers for higher slopes for conduct of ice sports events.

For hassle-free passage of participants, the Div Com instructed for establishing Joint Control Rooms at TRC, Tangmarg and Gulmarg.