Doda Premier League commences

Doda Premier League, which is part of the J&K (UT) Premier League, commenced on Friday here at Sports Stadium Doda.

The 6-day league, held under the aegis of the Department of J&K Sports Council, was inaugurated by Principal Boys Hr. Sec. School Doda, Tanveer Ahmed Wani in the discipline of volleyball, kabaddi, football and hockey.

Baljinder Singh, Manager, Bana Singh Stadium RS PURA, Jammu and overall incharge of Doda District Premier League, organised the games under the supervision of Ashok Singh, Divisional Sports Officer, who is the overall incharge of J&K UT Premier League.

About 6 clubs in each game – football, hockey, kabaddi and volleyball are participating in the competition.

The matches of volleyball were officiated by Anayatullah Gattu PET, Zahoor Ilahey PET, Vinod Kumar PEM and Muzamil Rashid REK, while the matches of kabaddi were officiated by Ifroz Hussain PET, Ajaz Ahmed PET, Mohd Imran REK and Koshal Kumar REK.

Three kabaddi matches were played in which Doda Warrior won by 14 points against Doda Stunner; GDC Bulls won by 11 points against Bhalessa; and Doda Sports Warriors won by 5 points against HSS Doda Club. In three volleyball matches, Brotherhood Club Doda won by 2-0 sets against Bhalessa Volleyball Club; Trown Club won by 2-0 set against Doda Warrior, Sinoo Club won by 2-0 sets against Drodhu Club.