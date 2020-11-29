Doon Cup: Downtown Heroes FC cruise into finals

Downtown Heroes FC have cruised into the finals of the Doon International football cup by winning the semifinals played at Doon International school HMT here on Sunday.

In the semifinal Downtown Heroes FC were pitched against hosts Doon FC. The match turned out as a closely fought contest with both sides refusing other side to dominate.

In the allotted time both sides scored one goal each and outcome of the all important knockout game was decided through a tie breaker. In the tie breaker Downtown Heroes FC emerged winner by 4-2 to make its way into the final of the event.

It was Downtown Heroes goalkeeper Auqib who displayed superb keeping skills in crucial penalty shootout. He made important penalty saves to help his side Downtown Heroes FC enter into first ever final.