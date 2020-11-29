Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 30, 2020, 12:10 AM

Doon Cup: Downtown Heroes FC cruise into finals

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 30, 2020, 12:10 AM
Representational Pic

Downtown Heroes FC have cruised into the finals of the Doon International football cup by winning the semifinals played at Doon International school HMT here on Sunday.

In the semifinal Downtown Heroes FC were pitched against hosts Doon FC. The match turned out as a closely fought contest with both sides refusing other side to dominate.

Trending News
Representational Photo

CRPF Sub-Inspector dies on duty in J&K's Kulgam

A thick envelope of fog in Srinagar. File Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Harsher winter forecast for J&K, Ladakh this season

Representational Photo

JeM militant associate held in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Representational Photo

Woman dead, three others injured in Uri road accident

In the allotted time both sides scored one goal each and outcome of the all important knockout game was decided through a tie breaker. In the tie breaker Downtown Heroes FC emerged winner by 4-2 to make its way into the final of the event.

It was Downtown Heroes goalkeeper Auqib who displayed superb keeping skills in crucial penalty shootout. He made important penalty saves to help his side Downtown Heroes FC enter into first ever final.

Related News