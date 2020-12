Doon International School Srinagar dominated the recently held Open Kashmir Taekwondo Championship Cup 2020 held at Indoor Hall Polo Ground, the statement from the school said on Friday.

It said a total 31 medals were bagged by the students of the school in the taekwondo event which included five gold medals, 10 silver medals and 16 bronze medals.

Chairman of the school Showkat Hussain Khan congratulated the winners and also lauded the effort of its coach Umer Akbar.