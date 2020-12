The felicitation ceremony was held at Doon International School for winners of staking championship.

The award ceremony was organised by the school for the winners of Doon Open Roller Staking and Rollball Championship, which was held on 11th and 12th November at Radpora Stadium in Srinagar.

On the occasion Aman Hanief bagged the youngest skater award, who has finished first in the championship organised by J&K Roller Skating and Rollball Association in collaboration with the school.