Doon International School Football Tournament-2020 concludes

Over a month long Doon International School Srinagar Football Tournament-2020 concluded in a glittering ceremony, the statement from the school said on Wednesday. It said the mega event was organised for the first time by the sports department of Doon International School, HMT, Srinagar on November 2 in the sprawling and lush green campus of the school with fervor. “The total number of teams that participated in this football tournament were 20 teams. The total number of matches played was 19. The teams that secured their place in the semi- Finals included Qamarwari FC v/s Real Baghat and it was Real Baghat that won the first semi- finals by the score of 4- 2,” it said.

It added the second semi-final was played between DIS Club v/s Downtown Heroes, which was won by the later by the score of 5-4 goals.

The final of the tournament was played between Downtown Heroes and Real Baghat on December 3, in which the statement said both the teams made spectacular high-level performance, and the match was finally won by the Heroes by 3-0 goals. Later, it said at the glittering award ceremony, besides the trophy presented to the winning team’s captain, a cash prize of Rs 10,000 was given by ShowkatHussain Khan, chairman of Doon International School Srinagar.

It stated Khan also felicitated the captain of the runner up team with a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 5000. The chairman DIS Khan congratulated both the teams for giving a tough fight and making it up to the finals, while also encouraging them to do their best in the future tournaments.

The chief guest for the football tournament was Nisar Ahmed Mir registrar University of Kashmir and the guest of honour included Professor B.A. Shah general secretary-J&K Football Association, Abdul Majeed Kakroo former Indian Football Team captain, Mohammad Sameer Kana National football player, Fayaz Ahmad Halwai former National player, Bilal Ahmad Punjabi Development Officer—FIFA, Abdul Hameed chairman of Shadab College of Education, Altaf Bazaz chairman of Kashmir Law College of Education, Tariq Ahmad chairman Kashmir Harvard School, Iqbal Beigh chairman of Sarfaraz college of Education New Convent School and Showkat Ahmad Choudhary president of private schools association and chairman of IDPS.