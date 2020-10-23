Downtown Football Festival concludes

The Big Downtown Football festival concluded at Islamia Science and Commerce Hawal, here on Wednesday.

In the final of the tournament Sports Council Football Academy (SCFA) was against Polo Ground XI. SCFA emerged winner by 3-1 goals and lifted the title. A green Basharat scored two goals for winners while as Touseef scored one for them. SO City North Sandeep Gupta, Principal Islamia College Sheikh Aijaz Ahmed, General Secretary JKFA Prof Bashir, shO Nowhatta Taseer Ahmad, SDPO Farhan Jahzaid, former International footballer Abdul Majeed Kakroo, former International footballer Khursheed Ahmad Baba were amoung the guests present and gave away awards.