In the ongoing Big Downtown Football festival one match was played Islamia College Ground Hawal here on Tuesday.

In the match JKSPDC clashed with Downtown XI. The match turned out as keenly contested affair with both teams trying hard to get better of each other. In the end JKSPDC won by a solitary goal. Shafkat of JKSPDC was awarded man of the match award.

Former Indian Football team captain Abdul Majeed Kakroo was guest on the occasion and gave away prizes.