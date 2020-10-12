Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 12, 2020, 11:47 PM

Downtown Football Festival | Rainawari FC, Court Road FC win matches

Representational Pic

In the ongoing Big Downtown Football Festival two quarter finals were played at Islamia College Ground Hawal here on Sunday.

In the first quaterfinal, Court Road FC defeated Downtown Fighters by 3-0 goals and made thier way into semifinal. Salik Ahmad of Court Road was awarded man of the match.

In the second match of the day, Rainawari FC prevailed over Royal Sports by 1-0 margin and booked it’s place in semifinal. Shayak of Rainawari was awarded man of the match.

The tournament is organized by Downtown Community under the banner Of J&K Football Association

