In the ongoing Big Downtown Football Festival 2020 one match played at Islamia College Ground, Hawal here on Monday.

In the match Court Road XI clashed with Safaloo FC. In allotted time no goal was scored and outcome was decided through tie breaker.In tie breaker Court Road XI emerged winner by 4-1 goals. Nayeem Ahmed of Court Road was awarded man of the match.

The Tournament is being organised by Downtown Football Community, under the banner of Jammu & Kashmir Football Association.