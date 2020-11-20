Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 20, 2020, 11:37 PM

Downtown Heroes FC beat Kashmir Avengers FC 3-1

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 20, 2020, 11:37 PM
Representational Pic

In the quarterfinal of the ongoing Doon International football tournament Downtown Heroes FC beat Kashmir Avengers FC by 3-1 goals at Doon International School Ground,  HMT here on Friday.

The Downtown Heroes FC dominated their opponents Kashmir Avengers from the start. They played attacking football and were always looking to score goals. In the end Downtown Heroes FC emerged winner by 3-1 goals. Moomin scored two goals for Downtown FC while as Tahfeem scored one.

With this win Downtown Heroes FC booked their place in the semifinals of the tournament.

