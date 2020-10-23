Downtown Heroes FC beat Titans 4-0

The newly formed football club Downtown Heroes FC defeated Titans FC by 4-0 in the match of the Anantnag Champions Knockout football tournament at Sports Stadium Anantnag on Friday.

Downtown Heroes scored first goal in 20th minute as Shahid scored it. They added another before halftime and made it 2-0. Uneeb was the scorer. Aqib scored third goal for the Downtown and then Ubaid made it 4-0. Downtown Heroes FC won by 4-0 and booked place in semifinal. The tournament is organised by DFA Anantnag in collaboration with J&K Football Association.