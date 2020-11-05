Downtown Heroes FC to revive football legacy of Old City

The top league aspiring football club, Downtown Heroes FC is aiming to revive the football legacy of Old City of Srinagar.

The club has been formed with an aim to bring back the lost glory of football to Old City of Srinagar that has given J&K number of top football stars. Formed by a group of individuals who passionately love football, Downtown Heroes FC has set its base in Old City and also trains its team in the city.

It is backed by a business establishment CP Advertisers.

Playing its first ever competitive match recently in Anantnag, the team came out winners against local favourites Titans FC by 4-0 and bowed out of tournament after losing to Solina FC through Tie Breaker in semifinal.

“This was dream of many years to see a top level club based in Old City of Srinagar. Our Old City (Downtown) apart from its rich history of art and culture is also having its own legacy in football. The city has given J&K many top level footballers. Among current crop we can name players like Mehraj ud Din Wadoo, Danish Farooq, Farhan Ganei,” said Mushtaq Bashir club official and Director CP Advertisers.

He said that once the idea was conceived they set in motion the plan to form a club which has now become a reality.

“From an idea to reality it is already a long journey. For making this a reality we had to establish our base first. We had to shortlist a coach, support staff, budget planning, facilities for the team. Once that was discussed we held open trials to see what kind of talent we can find. We selected some of the players from the trials while some known names were scouted by the coaching staff,” he said.

Mushtaq said that they have already formed senior team and women side apart from supporting a grass root level academy.

“Senior football side of the club is just spotlight story of this all. Real story is supporting women team and a grass root level academies. We intend to give our players all kind of facilities that we can manage like daily training refreshments, training kits, jersey kits, medical facility,” he said.

Mushtaq said that Downtown Heroes FC is affiliated with J&K Football Association and it aims to play in I-League in future.

“We are getting full support from JKFA and we aim to play in top league of the Country in future. While all big teams in Kashmir have got players from the Old City, there is not a single club to represent them at top level. We want to fill that void and give our city what it deserves,” he added.