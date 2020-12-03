Downtown Heroes FC win maiden Doon Cup title

Downtown Heroes FC has lifted their first ever football title by winning Doon International football cup at Doon International School HMT here on Thursday.

The football team playing its second tournament following its formation outplayed Real Baghat FC in the final by scoring three goals.

In the event 30 teams had participated.

Aquib Mushtaq was awarded man of the match.

J&K Football Association officials Prof. Bashir, Fayaz Sofi, former International footballer Abdul Majeed Kakroo, who were guests on the occasion distributed prizes among the winners.