Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 4, 2020, 12:10 AM

Downtown Heroes FC win maiden Doon Cup title

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 4, 2020, 12:10 AM

Downtown Heroes FC has lifted their first ever football title by winning Doon International football cup at Doon International School HMT here on Thursday.

The football team playing its second tournament following its formation outplayed Real Baghat FC in the final by scoring three goals.

Trending News
State Election Commissioner K K Sharma. File Photo: Mir Imran/ GK

Over 50% voter turnout recorded in 3rd phase of J&K DDC elections

Kashmir University gets Centre of Excellence for glacial studies

Representational Photo

DDC candidate shot at in Sangam had refused to take security: Police

Representational Photo

43% votes polled till 1 pm in 3rd phase of J&K DDC polls

In the event 30 teams had participated.

Aquib Mushtaq was awarded man of the match.

J&K Football Association officials Prof. Bashir, Fayaz Sofi, former International footballer Abdul Majeed Kakroo, who were guests on the occasion distributed prizes among the winners.

Related News