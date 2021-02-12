DPS Budgam students excel in sports events

DPS Budgam students were selected for the zonal and state-level championships which were conducted by the Department of Physical Education.

According to a statement, in the district-level Wushu Championship organised by the J&K Wushu Association and J&K State Sports Council on Nov 11, 2020, Mohammad Taheem (2nd standard), Mohammad Yamin Bhat (6th std), Hamza Zahoor (9th std) and Mohammad Iqram Bhat (1st std.) won Gold Medal in their respective weight categories and were selected for the upcoming State-level Championship.

The statement said Annas Ahmad and Syed Zaid of 10th class were selected for the under-19 National Football Camp to be held soon at Kaling Stadium Bhubaneshwar in Odisha.

They are going to represent the Under-19 Indian Football team.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) selected Behjat Amin (11th std) for Wushu selection trials at Bhopal. Behjat was selected from a pool of 1100 competitors from different parts of the country.

Areed Imtiyaz (10th std) won a Gold Medal in the Under-17 Inter-District Pencak Silat Championship held on January 11, 2021. Areed has been selected for the State Championship to be held soon.

The statement said that the Pro Vice Chairperson of DPS Budgam Mumtazunnisa Soz congratulated the teachers for their hard work while Principal DPS Budgam Shobhna Sirohi said “Today the role of a school is not only to pursue academic excellence but to motivate and empower students to be the agents of change. With a supportive management, dedicated teachers and staff and cooperative parents as a team we will scale new heights in 2021.”