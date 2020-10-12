Sports, Today's Paper
UPDATED: October 12, 2020, 11:57 PM

DPS Srinagar student bags first position in cycle race

UPDATED: October 12, 2020, 11:57 PM

Rubab Ali Punjabi, a Class XII student from Delhi Public School Srinagar, bagged the first position in the senior girls’ category, cycle race “Pedal for Peace” on Sunday.

This race was organized by Jammu and Kashmir Police to promote sports talent and create sports awareness among the youth.

Rubab cycled a distance of 24 kms outflanking every other competitor.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha presented her with a cash award of Rs 25000.

She credited the school and especially her coach Tejinder Singh for training her in athletics that helped her develop stamina to excel at the race.

“The school gave me an opportunity to participate in so many platforms that boosted my confidence and stamina.”

For the race she developed a grueling routine where she would wake up at 5 am and train hard for the race.

Congratulating Rubab on her performance, the Vice-Principal Shafaq Afshan said “Rubab has proven that with grit and determination, no challenge is unsurmountable. We are immensely proud of her performance.”

Chairman Vijay Dhar also congratulated her on her performance and said “We are doubly proud because the win highlights the girl power that we especially seek to encourage at school. Heartiest congratulations to her”.

