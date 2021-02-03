DPS Srinagar wins medals

DPS Srinagar won laurels and medals in several events in the past few days.

According to statement, in the district PenchakSilat championship, the school won 5 medals – one gold, one silver and three bronze medals. Moreover, these students have been selected for the upcoming UT Championship. In the District Srinagar ‘thang ta’ championship, the school team secured 12 medals (5 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze). In slalom and Giant slalom Races, held as part of Skiing state championship, the school won seven medals including three golds, two silvers and two bronze medals.

In the Claude Martin 7th debate held from 18th Jan to 21st Jan, the school won two ‘Best Speaker’ awards, and put in a stellar performance against reputed schools of the country.

Congratulating the winners, the vice principal ShafaqAfshan said, “It is a matter of great pride and joy for the school that we have managed to win across all fields – be it intellectual or physical.” The Chairman DPS Srinagar Vijay Dhar said “I congratulate all the winners for their victories. Their success is a testimony to our efforts to cultivate a sustainable talent base in the valley.”